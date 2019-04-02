Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Education Programming Businesses

Lego Education's Newest Spike Prime Programmable Robots Aim For the Classroom (cnet.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the for-kids dept.
Lego Education, the education-focused arm of the veteran Denmark company, is making its biggest product debut in three years, unveiling Spike Prime, a new kit that aims to mix the company's familiar bricks with motors, sensors and introductory coding lessons. The company is targeting kids aged between 11 to 14. From a report: Lego Mindstorms have been around for years. The Mindstorms EV3 robotics kit remains a staple of many learning centers and robotics classrooms. Lego's newest kit looks more like Lego Boost, a programmable kit that aimed to win over families in 2017 and was compatible with regular Lego bricks. It's compatible with Lego Boost, Lego Technic sets and classic Lego pieces, but not with Lego's previous Mindstorms accessories. Lego Mindstorms EV3 is remaining alongside Lego Spike Prime in Lego Education's lineup, and looks like it's aiming more at the high school crowd, while Lego Spike Prime could bridge to that higher-end projects.

The Spike Prime set is created specifically for grades six to eight. It uses an app that uses visual Scratch programming and aims to adopt the Python programming language by the end of the year, according to Lego Education executives. The robots made by Spike Prime look cute, and Lego Boost-like, but not necessarily as complicated as some Mindstorm kits. The central processing hub that drives the Lego Spike Prime robotics creations has six input and output ports, and connects with sensors including an RGB color and light sensor, a force-sensitive touch sensor, and an ultrasonic distance sensor for measurement and navigation.

Lego Education's Newest Spike Prime Programmable Robots Aim For the Classroom More | Reply

Lego Education's Newest Spike Prime Programmable Robots Aim For the Classroom

Comments Filter:
  • talkto 1 flash 30 5 talkto 0 onfor 40 talkto 1 off talkto "C on rd talkto "A onfor 10 talkto "C off

  • Simple Robots... but I'd still find a way to brick them.

Slashdot Top Deals

When the bosses talk about improving productivity, they are never talking about themselves.

Close