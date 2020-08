Python Creator Guido van Rossum Blames His Resignation Partly On Social Media

"Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of TFIR, sat down with Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python, to talk about the origin of the language and why he stepped down from the leadership of the very project he created ," writes sfcrazy In the interview, van Rossum emphasizes that he still remains one of the core developers, and provides this update:He talks more about his resignation when asked if there's ever been an after-the-fact debate about decisions he's made:At one point van Rossum compares the future of Python to that of a grown-up child, in that "You're supposed to raise your child for independence..."So what's he doing now? " I was and still am a principal engineer at Dropbox, which is actually where I spend most of my time."