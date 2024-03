Microsoft Teams With Alphabet's X and Brilliant For Online Quantum Computing Class

"Learn to build quantum algorithms from the ground up with a quantum computer simulated in your browser," suggests a new online course "The very concept of a quantum computer can be daunting, let alone programming it, but Microsoft thinks it can offer a helping hand," reports Engadget:The course "features Q# programming exercises with Python as the host language ," explains Microsoft's press release.The course's web page promises that by the end of the course, "you'll know your way around the world of quantum information, have experimented with the ins and outs of quantum circuits, and have written your first 100 lines of quantum code -- while remaining blissfully ignorant about detailed quantum physics."