Education Microsoft Python Programming

Microsoft Teams With Alphabet's X and Brilliant For Online Quantum Computing Class (engadget.com) 39

Posted by EditorDavid from the places-using-Python dept.
"Learn to build quantum algorithms from the ground up with a quantum computer simulated in your browser," suggests a new online course.

"The very concept of a quantum computer can be daunting, let alone programming it, but Microsoft thinks it can offer a helping hand," reports Engadget: Microsoft is partnering with Alphabet's X and Brilliant on an online curriculum for quantum computing. The course starts with basic concepts and gradually introduces you to Microsoft's Q# language, teaching you how to write 'simple' quantum algorithms before moving on to truly complicated scenarios. You can handle everything on the web (including quantum circuit puzzles), and there's a simulator to verify that you're on the right track.
The course "features Q# programming exercises with Python as the host language," explains Microsoft's press release.

The course's web page promises that by the end of the course, "you'll know your way around the world of quantum information, have experimented with the ins and outs of quantum circuits, and have written your first 100 lines of quantum code -- while remaining blissfully ignorant about detailed quantum physics."

  • Obligatory XK - I mean, SMBC (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, 2019 @09:02PM (#58659620)

    SMBC has ya covered. [smbc-comics.com]

  • How does anyone know if the class exists or not before it is observed?

  • Which will presumably be "never", but is certainly "not anytime soon". This is a complete waste of time and money.

  • At the risk of being shown to been a greatest fool to ever lived by historians, unless you are working on a very specific type of problem then working with quantum computing serves little purpose. Right now, quantum computers are still in very early development and ye olde warehouse-sized electro-mechanical computers that broke down all the time is about where we are in their development. I look forward to great strides being made in their development but it seems that anything remotely practical is decad

  • Slightly off-topic:
    Anyone else notice that there are many heavily promoted educational websites around nowadays? Brilliant, CuriosityStream, MasterClasses, etc.?
    They seem to be a relatively new, and all appeared almost at the same time.
    Anyone have a theory why?

