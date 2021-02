Larry Wall Approves Re-Naming Perl 6 To Raku

Long-time Slashdot reader hondo77 notes that Larry Wall has given his approval to the re-naming of Perl 6.In the "Path to Raku" pull request, Larry Wall indicated his approval, leaving this comment:"Perl 6 will become Raku, assuming the four people who haven't yet approved the pull request give their okay," reports the Register, adding that Perl 5 will then become simply Perl Dozens of comments on that pull request have now already been marked as "outdated," and while a few contributors have made a point of abstaining from the approval process, reviewer Alex Daniel notes that "this pull request will be merged on October 14th if nobody in the list rejects it or requests more changes."