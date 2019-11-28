Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Oracle Responds To Wage Discrimination Claims By Suing US Department of Labor (theregister.co.uk) 115

According to The Register, Oracle is suing the Department of Labor for repeatedly accusing the company of discriminating against and underpaying women and minorities. From the report: In a lawsuit [PDF] filed Wednesday in a Washington DC district court, Big Red accuses the U.S. Department of Labor of "unprecedented overreach by an executive agency," and claims the agency doesn't have the authority to cut Oracle out of government contracts for its discriminatory practices or sue it for underpaying certain staff. With one hand holding the constitution and the other bashing its chest, the database giant warned perilously that "the rise of the modern administrative state has altered our government structure" but that it had "not undone our constitutional structure."

The folks at the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) have "created a coercive administrative enforcement and adjudicative regime" the lawsuit bellows. "Without authority from any Act of Congress - indeed, in contravention of congressional legislation - a group of unelected, unaccountable, and unconfirmed administrative officials have cut from whole cloth this adjudicative agency enforcement scheme." The lawsuit is just the latest in a brutal battle between Oracle and the Labor Department that started in 2017 when the government sued the database biz for pay and employment discrimination. According to federal investigators, Oracle pays its white male employees more than women and minorities even when they are in the same job with the same title. It studied Oracle's hiring practices since 2013 and concluded that there were "gross disparities in pay even after controlling for job title, full-time status, exempt status, global career level, job speciality, estimated prior work experience, and company tenure."

  • Not subject to suit (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @05:16AM (#59465764)

    Big Red accuses the U.S. Department of Labor of "unprecedented overreach by an executive agency,"

    I look forward to seeing the courts throw this one out, because the federal government is immune to being sued.

    That is: Except on matters to which the federal government have consented on being sued, and there's no consent that the federal government has made to authorize persons or companies to sue the government claiming the executive is not empowered to enforce its labor regulations.

    • Re:Not subject to suit (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ilguido ( 1704434 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @05:52AM (#59465808)
      Why not? If Oracle asserts that wages are determined on _personal_ merits and qualities (which is theoretically true, and, to some extent, actually true), this would be the equivalent of a government agency deciding on the wage of a given employee, which would be an overreach in every country of the world I can think of.

      • Re:Not subject to suit (Score:4, Insightful)

        by mrbester ( 200927 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @06:00AM (#59465822) Homepage

        Or they could just pay the same irrespective of gender or race, which is what the investigators found wasn't happening. "Job X pays Y, except if you're female / black / definitely if all the above" is the crux of the matter. Yet they think that's fine and try weasel wording to justify it.

        #FuckOracle

        • Or they could just pay the same irrespective of gender or race, which is what the investigators found wasn't happening.

          Those inspections are notoriously biased and fail to account for time in industry, time on the job, vacation/sick days taken by individuals, etc. Across the entire tech sector when adjusted for those things women average 15-20% higher pay than men consistently.

          • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

            by BlueStrat ( 756137 )

            Those inspections are notoriously biased and fail to account for time in industry, time on the job, vacation/sick days taken by individuals, etc. Across the entire tech sector when adjusted for those things women average 15-20% higher pay than men consistently.

            You are posting unauthorized and non-government-approved facts contrary to accepted social norms. This is a serious non-crime criminal hate incident.

            If you are in Canada, the EU, or in the UK, please turn yourself in at the nearest constabulary as soon as possible as it will look better for you if they don't have to send constables around to collect you.

            If you are in the US be prepared to be doxxed. for you and your employer to be harassed, to be deplatformed from social media platforms and major financial/

        • Except, what they found was that women will choose personal satisfaction over pay such as working at a low paying non-profit instead of a higher paying corporate job, will take a job with lower pay to get better benefits and time off, are willing to take lower pay in general, are less aggressive in pursuing raises and promotion, and generally put their personal time before pay. Minorities, on the other hand, tend not to negotiate initial hiring pay, are less knowledgeable about the value of their experience

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

        If Oracle asserts that wages are determined on _personal_ merits and qualities (which is theoretically true, and, to some extent, actually true)...

        Now prove the predicate -- that out of 137,000 employees, on average men in the same positions doing the same work on average have superior "personal merits and qualities" so that the determined wage gap could be government overreach.

        I'll wait.

        • Re:Not subject to suit (Score:4, Informative)

          by RightSaidFred99 ( 874576 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @03:00PM (#59467462)
          You must not work in the industry or must be willfully ignorant. I work with some extremely capable women, smarter than I am, but they are few and far between. The general rule is the best tech people are dudes simply because they have no life and are OCD obsessed with tech. Hard to find women like that, easy to find men. So if you think that if you pick the 50 most competent people in tech at any company a disproportionately large percent of them (way beyond the ratio of men to women) won't be men you are lying or an idiot.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *

        this would be the equivalent of a government agency deciding on the wage of a given employee

        Many countries set the minimum wage for certain employees. Since employers usually pay as little as they can get away with, government is essentially setting the wage by setting the minimum. Here is the list of wages [mtss.go.cr] in Costa Rica for 2019, by occupation.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by RobinH ( 124750 )
        In reality, pay is a negotiated amount. Companies don't go around making sure everyone gets paid the same amount. They go around looking at how to pay people less, or how to hire less expensive employees. One theory is that males take more risks, including walking into their boss' office and asking for more pay. That's a very simple, and I would think easily testable theory. The question is, does a company have an obligation to pay everyone with the same job title more just because one person had the t

        • Re:Not subject to suit (Score:5, Interesting)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @08:31AM (#59466100)

          The question is, does a company have an obligation to pay everyone with the same job title more just because one person had the temerity to ask for a raise?

          Everyone? No.

          Men and women? Yes.

          It is illegal to pay men and women systematically differently for doing the same job on any basis other than their ability to do the job. Claiming that you paid the men more because they asked for raises more often is not a valid excuse.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by ranton ( 36917 )

            It is illegal to pay men and women systematically differently for doing the same job on any basis other than their ability to do the job.

            While that sounds nice, the challenge is that in reality employees do not get paid based on their ability or value to the company. They are paid based on what it takes to get them to join the company and what it takes to get them to stay. Basing pay on anything but these two factors artificially increases pay and therefore the cost of doing business. Pay equality isn't the only artificial force adjusting wages; minimum wage and laws protecting organized labor are other examples.

            This issue is particularly se

            • I am a proponent of improving pay equality

              What suggests to you that pay is not equal already once you factor in education, training, experience, and hours worked?

              • Re: (Score:1)

                by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

                What suggests to you that pay is not equal already once you factor in education, training, experience, and hours worked?

                Yes, it's not already equal [wired.com].

                • That story has no data on the average number of hours worked by women at Oracle, nor the number of hours worked by men at Oracle. That would be the very first step in comparing wages. Surely you're not proposing to pay employees independent of how often they manage to show up at the office and how long they work once they get there?

              • Re: (Score:3)

                by ranton ( 36917 )

                What suggests to you that pay is not equal already once you factor in education, training, experience, and hours worked?

                Of course it's not equal. That is quite clear based on research in the subject.

                The reason for the equality is where there is more gray area. I would argue most of the maliciously discriminatory factors have been removed from our society, but many persistent cultural factors are still in play. One example is that a bossy man is thought of as leader and a bossy woman is thought of as a bitch (a generalization for sure but largely accurate). Another is how women are less likely to ask for raises or negotiate a

                • Re: (Score:1)

                  by Anonymous Coward

                  a bossy man is thought of as leader and a bossy woman is thought of as a bitch

                  Assertiveness is a masculine trait that women generally learn from their fathers. There is a fine line between being assertive and aggressive. Ironically, feminine people tend to be more aggressive than assertive. Assertive people stand their ground, and are open to a good argument. Aggressive people lash out and don't listen.

                  Doing a quick google on the topic and I am finding studies indicating assertiveness and confidence are treated roughly the same between men and women, but people tend to negatively v

          • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

            by OcCbXntZLeOg ( 6195574 )

            It is illegal to pay men and women systematically differently for doing the same job on any basis other than their ability to do the job. Claiming that you paid the men more because they asked for raises more often is not a valid excuse.

            That's pure idiocy. Think about the consequences of your stupid communist ideas before you go advocating them. Imagine I'm a small company with three employees. I have Fred, Frank, and Mary. They all have the same job ... baristas. They are all making minimum wage, let's call it $n. One day Fred walks in and asks for a raise. He's been with my company for 10 years and so I grant him a 10% raise. Now Fred makes 1.1($n). Now the average male wage is 1.05($n). So I have to give Mary a raise too so I'm not in v

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

              That's pure idiocy. Think about the consequences of your stupid communist ideas before you go advocating them. Imagine I'm a small company with three employees. I have Fred, Frank, and Mary. They all have the same job ... baristas. They are all making minimum wage, let's call it $n. One day Fred walks in and asks for a raise. He's been with my company for 10 years and so I grant him a 10% raise. Now Fred makes 1.1($n). Now the average male wage is 1.05($n). So I have to give Mary a raise too so I'm not in v

              • Even if I concede every point that you are attempting to argue, you are "literally" forced to pay Frank 1.05($n), where Fred=1.05($n), Mary=1.05($n), and Frank=1.05($n). You are literally bad at math.

                Dude, you can't be that stupid and find your way to a polling place by yourself.

                If you concede every point, you have to concede that I gave Fred a 10% raise, which is 1.1($n). It appears that you are unaware of the inequality (you guys are usually so obsessed with seeing inequalities): 1.05 != 1.10

                What you're suggesting is that your "utopia" is one where I have to tell Fred to fuck off with his request for a raise because the government doesn't allow me to reward his years of service. If I want to give

          • Re:Not subject to suit (Score:5, Interesting)

            by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @11:02AM (#59466640) Homepage
            It's not "systematic" if your system is to pay everyone as little as they will agree to work for, unless there's some "systemic" reason, created by the company, that causes females (in this case) to agree to work for less money than males for the same work (perhaps the company is offering women a lower starting bid). I would argue that females otherwise probably will agree to work for less money (by not asking for more), but I don't think that's the fault of the company. That's some result of society, parenting, hormones, genes, or something else. We have a market economy for wages. This is the result. The solution to this is, of course, collective bargaining & open access to information. Women working on the production line in a unionized automotive plant make the same wages as their male counterparts. When people know what their coworkers make, there tends to be pressure to equalize the pay.

            • It's not "systematic" if your system is to pay everyone as little as they will agree to work for

              Yes it is. Plenty of class action lawsuits have been won by plaintiffs for pay bias, and NONE of were won by defendants claiming "Hey, the women agreed to work for less."

              One reason both women (and blacks) are reluctant to ask for raises, is that they feel less secure in their jobs. Often for good reason: blacks are often "last hired, first fired". So paying them systematically less because they fear being fired is not an excuse likely to hold up in court.

            • I would argue that females otherwise probably will agree to work for less money (by not asking for more), but I don't think that's the fault of the company.

              A reasonable argument, assuming that all companies in a given area have similar statistics. They are all hiring from the same pool, after all.

              However, if one company stands out, well...

        • Congratulations, yours is the only sensible reply to my post so far.
          If we postulate that males take more risks/are better at negotiating than women, nothing prevents us from guessing there could be other significant differences too (besides the obvious physical ones...). So I would not go that way, if I were to defend the agency claim.
          Moreover I think that is one of the management tasks to decide if a demanding employee must get a pay raise or a boot. A good company knows if it is better to keep that emplo

        • Re: Not subject to suit (Score:4, Insightful)

          by BytePusher ( 209961 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @09:10AM (#59466224) Homepage
          The free markets argument to wage disparity. The problem is, free markets break down when there's incomplete information. Employers are allowed to lie to suppress wages, but employees must divulge all information accurately or risk being fired. What we need is regulation forcing companies to expose pay distributions for every role, so employees can decide if they deserve below average pay or not.

        • In reality, pay is a negotiated amount. Companies don't go around making sure everyone gets paid the same amount.

          Right, only governments do that. Job descriptions are fit to pay scales, which are narrow. You move your way though the pay scale for your position, and then in order to move up you have to certify somehow that you can perform the duties of the next bracket. So you go from Bucket Scrubber I to Bucket Scrubber II, and move up to the next pay grade.

          That is the future we're working towards for all jobs, though. The government does it to avoid claims of impropriety.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by uncqual ( 836337 )

            I assume you don't work in a sector of the software industry where aggressive schedules and demands are common and required for the survival of the company (such as smallish startups).

            In software development, two people doing the "same" job and with similar years of experience often produce vastly different results in terms of quality and/or quantity. Job descriptions are generally of the form of a list of requirements or tasks and a promotion requires taking on additional tasks (such as leadership, mentori

            • I assume you don't work in a sector of the software industry where aggressive schedules and demands are common and required for the survival of the company (such as smallish startups).

              Most of which do not in fact survive. I have worked for small companies, though. Two got bought out, one simply went under.

              In software development, two people doing the "same" job and with similar years of experience often produce vastly different results in terms of quality and/or quantity.

              They're really not the same job then, are they? You seem to allude to awareness of that by using quotation marks.

              moving from Bucket Scrubber I to Bucket Scrubber II involves different skills, not just better skills.

              Right, and two people doing the "same" job actually have different skills, not just better skills. Maybe (in keeping with the model being discussed) one of them is a Programmer I, and the other is a Programmer III. Each position would have its own pay scale. That avoids the c

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by uncqual ( 836337 )

                I've worked mostly at startups in my career. One is still chugging away making a profit and employing thousands of people internationally about 40 years later and is in the enterprise space. One of the others, effectively, just went out of business (it was technically purchased, but I think it was mostly for the staff, not the technology and it had never gone public). The rest went public or were bought on quite attractive terms and the products survived for many years - some to this day, albeit heavily mod

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And, it's equivalent to the government deciding other forms of compensation as well.

        Companies "discriminate" by letting women essentially take an extra 3 months of vacation because they made the personal decision to have a baby.

        But then, this was discrimination, so they started letting men do the same when they had a baby.

        So now, it's just the people deciding not to have children that are discriminated against, and don't get the extra 3 months off.

        Personally, I think these people -should- get less pay, beca

        • There is a difference between "one person negotiated a bad salary for themselves" and "the numbers show that members of specific groups regularly get a worse salary than members of other groups".

        • Companies "discriminate" by letting women essentially take an extra 3 months of vacation because they made the personal decision to have a baby.

          Or two years in my country.

      • In the US we have minimum wage, so that is already a thing. You can be the most incompetent worker on the planet but the government forces you to pay them a certain wage despite their incompetence if you choose to employ them.
      • While I don't like government overreach, it's hard to argue that it happened to a worse company. Yes, we should view this not as a government overreach on Oracle specifically but as an overreach on any of us, but Oracle makes it really hard to do that.

        Oracle is the company equivalent of Hitler. It doesn't matter how much of a principled person someone is. Oracle will make almost anyone set those principles aside.

      • "If the government asserts that contracts are determined on Oracle's merits and qualities (which is theoretically true, and, to some extent, actually true)"

        Oracle is still fucked, this whole argument is beyond pointless, and this article is nothing more than bait for bigots that get excited about anything that mentions race or gender, and omfg both? They are really frothing at the mouth right now to attack some feminists or whatever they call the windmills they tilt at, I'm not even sure.

      • Yeah, but here the company is demanding government contracts with their business. The lawsuit is frivolous. I wish the judge would dismiss it on such grounds and fine the company for wasting the court's time.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by uncqual ( 836337 )

          They are not "demanding" government contracts, they are simply demanding a level playing field where they are not being discriminated against by a government spending taxpayer dollars taken, involuntarily and effectively at the point of a gun, from the populace.

          Government has an obligation to get the best value of the buck and not consider factors irrelevant to that goal. Private business is, of course, free to factor in politics or whatever they want when considering who to grant a contract to.

    • Re:Not subject to suit (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @06:26AM (#59465842) Homepage Journal

      It seems more like a press release than a lawsuit.

      They always use hyperbolic language like "irreparable harm" (but we'll take some cash anyway, small consolation that millions of dollars will be) but this one seems specifically targeted at winning the PR war because their lawyers surely know that it has no legal basis.

      • How is there "no legal basis" to the claim that the US government does not have the authority to dictate the pay scale of private employers?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Equality laws have already been well tested in court.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

          How is there "no legal basis" to the claim that the US government does not have the authority to dictate the pay scale of private employers?

          Because Fry v. United States [findlaw.com] and the interstate commerce clause say that it does have that authority.

    • The government generally is not subject to civil liability without having consented to it.

      Per TFL they are seeking a declaratory judgment that the DOL does not have the authority to do what they are doing. This is not only permissible, but a constitutionally protected right.

  • Oracle Has Burned Karma Like Cordwood (Score:4, Insightful)

    by BrendaEM ( 871664 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @06:17AM (#59465834) Homepage
    With its attacks on ppen source software, and now this--please, boycott anything Oracle, so they might go under, for good.

    • One of my clients just turned all their employees into "human capital", and so have signed up to Oracle's Human Capital Management product (from PeopleSoft). I don't use it, but it seems to be going okayish - although it seems to need weekend-long upgrades every so often, which seems very strange for a cloud product.

      With the likes of Amazon making it possible to run-like-on-Oracle, but without Oracle database, one would hope their days are numbered, but they probably aren't as there seem to be people willin

    • You're addressing the wrong audience. Nobody here is in a position to decide not to use Oracle, which gets contracts by schmoozing executives, the same as Microsoft. Don't you know how this works yet?

  • Oracle sues because of overreach? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Henriok ( 6762 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @06:39AM (#59465866)
    Am I reading this right, that Oracle is suing because of governmental overreach, not because the governmental agency was factually wrong?

    • Re:Oracle sues because of overreach? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @07:13AM (#59465934) Journal

      Oracle will sue you if wear bluejeans on Saturday. They don't sell software or solutions, they're legal system mobsters.

    • In this case overreaching and being factually wrong coincide. Since we live in a system where, granted some basic, universal rights, individual wages are determined by individual performances, for a wide number of reasons, i.e. the fact that there is a job (free) market, the fact that there is freedom of enterprise, the fact that a fair payment means that who gives/offers more, then he/she gets more (even in soviet communist countries those workers who exceeded their given objectives were awarded with bonus

      • Re:Oracle sues because of overreach? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by moronoxyd ( 1000371 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @09:00AM (#59466190)

        If they think there is some systemic problem, e.g. that women are inherently penalized by some system bias in the job market/freedom of enterprise/fair payment/etc. system, they should try to fix the system, by changing its _general_ rules. What they are doing here is keeping the system, they implicitly say it is wrong, while forcing companies/citizens to overlook its rules (e.g. job market); rules the government claim to respect and that it should enforce.

        No, the government is not overlooking the rules. The laws against discrimination exist. And if a company systematically pays members of protected groups lower wages then those companies break the law.

        If just one or two women or one or two POC would have a below average wage, that would be a sign that they were just bad a negotiating. But if the numbers show that this is systematic, then it's the job of the government to interfere and make the company follow the law.
        If Oracle thinks the government is incorrect, they can disprove the governments arguments.

        • No, the government is not overlooking the rules. The laws against discrimination exist. And if a company systematically pays members of protected groups lower wages then those companies break the law.

          If just one or two women or one or two POC would have a below average wage, that would be a sign that they were just bad a negotiating. But if the numbers show that this is systematic, then it's the job of the government to interfere and make the company follow the law.

          Ugh, I'll use a Slashdot evergreen: "correlation is not causation". If certain numbers show that women are on average paid less than men for certain jobs in a certain company, that does not mean that they are paid less _because_ they are women, that is the precondition for the enforcement of the laws against discrimination. The agency cannot use such statistics as a _proof_ of discrimination or wrongdoing on part of the company; as a consequence, if they are accusing the company without evidence, the wrongd

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

            This is a civil process, not a criminal one. It's "preponderance of the evidence", not "beyond a reasonable doubt". So if it looks bad, it is up to Oracle to demonstrate that it's not what the government makes it out to be. All a preponderance of the evidence needs is to be more likely than not. It does not have to rule out edge cases that could, in fact, be innocent in nature.

        • If the government is so confident that they're discriminated against, then they should oversee the work output of the entire company and compare that to paid salaries. That would be concrete evidence.
    • They're factually wrong but they can't prove that because they don't have the ability to change the rules and make them properly account for factors between individuals, they only look at # men, # women, ethnicity - then try to say x makes more than y on average when in reality there are differences in average time on the job, time in industry, sick/vacation days, and responsibility loads (you aren't going to have someone in management who hasn't been in the industry for a long time, and it's a hard fact th

    • No, they're suing because they didn't get a fat contract. Is this something to do with Amazon?

  • Admit? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sad_ ( 7868 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @06:39AM (#59465868) Homepage

    "the agency doesn't have the authority to cut Oracle out of government contracts _for its discriminatory practices_ or sue it for underpaying certain staff."

    am i reading this correctly and did Oracle just admit that they do discriminate but that it's none of the governements bussiness?

    • But does one actually _have to_ work for Oracle to survive? Is it your human right, I mean? I believe that whoever gets employed by Oracle signs a contract that outlines their compensation package. And that's the end of it. No like no sign, go to Google or McDonald's or something.

      I remember having signed a contract which stipulated that I am not a member and will not be joining any syndicate let my contract be terminated. I didn't complain as the pay was excellent (for a first full-time job fresh out of uni

      • s/let/lest/g

      • "But does one actually _have to_ work for Oracle to survive? ... No like no sign, go to Google or McDonald's or something."

        And of course McDonalds can pay a completely different wage to blacks and women than they do whites, because after all, you don't have to work at McDonald's to survive, amirite?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      am i reading this correctly and did Oracle just admit that they do discriminate but that it's none of the governements bussiness?

      Yes. Someone has been rubbing their hands together and chuckling for the last half day, I could hear it all the way up here in Canada.

    • cut Oracle out of government contracts

      This is the gist of the story. If they lose a contract, for whatever reason, they're gonna sue

  • Same job title, doesn't always mean same role.
    Almost every low level employee at my company has the same job title.
    That doesn't mean they are doing the same exact job, and doesn't mean they have the exact same amount of experience and skills.

    One employee can handle a dozen different jobs and can work unsupervised, while another employee can only do a few specific low skill jobs and has to be constantly supervised, should they get the same salary because the government thinks it is discrimination? It would b

    • If their job title is "Intern" or "Sandwich Artist" they probably -do- get the same low pay regardless of skill level. If one employee is significantly more productive and more responsible and handles a different set of tasks than another employee, they should probably get a different job title more in line with what they do.
  • Clearly their boobs have been getting in the way.

  • Oracle suing something ? Who would have thought ?

    From what i have just read they claim they cannot be cut from a government contract without a judiciary decision, among other things. But IANAL and my legalese is terrible. I think i have also read allusions of lack of congressional oversight over the administration in question.

  • Thinking about this at my own company, nobody is paid the same even with the same job title, except for when you are first hired. Every year we have reviews where you are given a raise based entirely on your performance in various metrics. I know for a fact I didn't give any of my employees exactly the same raise and it didn't look to me like any of them were making exactly the same pay already.

    If we were to pay everyone exactly the same, then I can guarantee you it would quickly be used in favor of the co

    • Do said reviews check skill or gender and skin tone? Because this is askew here. Unless you prove skill correlates with race and gender.

      • Maybe it's the other way around. Maybe there's a tendency to give raises to those who actively ask for them and don't passively wait for raises to just happen. I know for a fact that in my organization, if you wait for a raise, you will most likely not get it. Maybe one gender tends to wait rather than ask and the other does not. I must add that raises are not only performance-based. Given two people with equal skills, if one threatens to leave the company and the other does not, you will give a small raise

    • I have no idea what Oracle does, other than make way more money than my company.

      They have refined the art of suing people (governments, universities, utility companies, other corporations, etc) into having to use their shitty products. That's the entire business model.

  • But Oracle is only H1B visa workers? (Score:3)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @07:35AM (#59465966)
    Do they by minorities mean native Americans?
  • "rise of the modern administrative state has altered our government structure" -- the Administrative Procedures Act was enacted in 1946. Where you been?

  • It is known that women in part get less because they aren't as aggressive when negotiating their salaries.
    But this is not just true for women, but for everyone who doesn't want to be aggressive. E.g. me.
    And it isn't true for all women either. It's not like there are no aggressive women.
    Also, some people are more sneaky in their aggression, so you cannot equate a lack of open or short-term aggression with no aggression.

    This should be easily testable.
    And from what I've read, makes up a large chunk of the dis

  • One fine day in the mirror universe... (Score:3)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Thursday November 28, 2019 @08:53AM (#59466160) Journal

    In a lawsuit [PDF] filed Wednesday in a Washington DC district court, Big Red accuses the U.S. Department of Labor of "unprecedented overreach by an executive agency," and claims the agency doesn't have the authority to cut Oracle out of government contracts for its discriminatory practices or sue it for underpaying certain staff. With one hand holding the constitution and the other bashing its chest, the database giant warned perilously that "the rise of the modern administrative state has altered our government structure" but that it had "not undone our constitutional structure."

    The folks at the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) have "created a coercive administrative enforcement and adjudicative regime" the lawsuit bellows

    This is a "news" article. How odd a journalist is so pwned they mock freedoms they depend on to throw in with government.

  • Where discrimination is fully encouraged and protected by the government. It's a global market and the fact is, the "globe" doesn't see everyone as equal.

  • Therefore, it can be shown that the data was provably correct, and thus cannot be used for punishment.

  • ...will defend their right to be sexist & racist through every avenue possible. How dare the government of the people, including women & people of races other than white, interfere with how they pay & treat their employees! If the government is allowed to get away with this, what's to stop them from interfering in Oracle's managers' rights to sexually harass female workers & casually make racist & sexist remarks & jokes in front of staff? America is a capitalist country, goddammit. W
  • The minute someone thought of erecting the "Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs" we should have all stepped back, looked around, wondering where it all went to shit.
  • That the white men (in this particular instance) are actually performing better? Nobody ever asks if the higher paid person is payed better because they do better.

    • Nobody ever asks if the higher paid person is payed better because they do better.

      Yes, yes they do. And they did. They looked at performance reviews, and thereby eliminated performance as a differentiating factor by using data produced by Oracle itself. All of which you would have known if you read the fine summary, let alone the article. Are ye daft?

