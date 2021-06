Many Businesses Still Love COBOL

TechRadar shares some surprising results from a new survey of enterprises using COBOL and mainframe technologies:"92 percent of respondents felt as though their organization's COBOL applications are strategic in comparison to 84 percent of respondents in 2017," according to the official survey results . The survey spanned 40 different countries, and involved COBOL-connected architects, developers, development managers and IT executives."COBOL's credentials as a strong digital technology appear to be set for another decade," according to Micro Focus' senior vice president of application modernization and connectivity. "With 60 years of experience supporting mission-critical applications and business systems, COBOL continues to evolve as a flexible and resilient computer language that will remain relevant and important for businesses around the world."