After 19 Years, Python May Finally Get a Pattern Matching Syntax

match something:



case 0 | 1 | 2:

print("Small number")



case [] | [_]:

print("A short sequence")



case str() | bytes():

print("Something string-like")



case _:

print("Something else")



"A proposal under consideration by Python's development team would finally bring pattern matching statements to the language ," reports InfoWorld:One of the authors of the new PEP was Python creator Guido van Rossum, according to the article -- and he'd drafted an earlier pattern matching proposal back in 2006 that was rejected (following the rejection of an earlier proposal in 2001 ).The article also notes that many aspects of this PEP were inspired by the way pattern matching works in Rust and Scala.