Python 'Dominates' IEEE Spectrum's 2020 List of Top Programming Languages

IEEE Spectrum's August issue will include an article titled "The Top Programming Languages."Calculated using metrics from 11 online sources, it concludes that " One thing remains constant: the dominance of Python ."C++ came in fourth, followed by JavaScript, R, "Arduino," Go, Swift, and Matlab.But because different programmers have different needs, they've also created a special interactive version of their rankings online, "allowing you to weight the metrics as you see fit... "