InfoWorld Lists 'Four Powerful Features Python is Still Missing'

InfoWorld's senior writer calls Python a "living language," citing its recent addition of the "walrus operator" for in-line assignments and the newly-approved pattern matching "And they're only two of a slew of useful features that could be added to Python to make the language more expressive , more powerful, more suited to the modern programming world. What else might we wish for?"The article lists two more features Python "probably won't get" — starting with(anonymous functions). Guido van Rossum had argued in 2006 he couldn't find an acceptable syntax , and the article argues "there is probably no way to do it that doesn't involve creating a special case." And it argues the final missing feature is, "where functions that call themselves don't create new stack frames in the application, and thus risk blowing up the stack if they run for too long."Python doesn't do this, and in fact its creators have consistently come out against doing so."