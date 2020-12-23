Oracle's Hidden Hand Is Behind the Google Antitrust Lawsuits (bloomberg.com) 49
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: With great fanfare last week, 44 attorneys general hit Google with two antitrust complaints, following a landmark lawsuit the Justice Department and 11 states lodged against the Alphabet Inc. unit in October. What's less known is that Oracle Corp. spent years working behind the scenes to convince regulators and law enforcement agencies in Washington, more than 30 states, the European Union, Australia and at least three other countries to rein in Google's huge search-and-advertising business. Those efforts are paying off.
Officials in more than a dozen of the states that sued Google received what has been called Oracle's "black box" presentation showing how Google tracks users' personal information, said Ken Glueck, Oracle's top Washington lobbyist and the architect of the company's antitrust campaign against Google. Glueck outlined for Bloomberg the presentation, which often entails putting an Android phone inside a black briefcase to show how Google collects users' location details -- even when the phones aren't in use -- and confirmed the contours of the pressure campaign. "I couldn't be happier," said Glueck about the barrage of lawsuits. "As far as I can tell, there are more states suing Google than there are states." Oracle has fallen behind the tech giants in the marketplace, yet is notching one legal and regulatory win after another against them, Google especially. In response, Google spokesman Jose Castaneda denounced Oracle's "cloak-and-dagger lobbying campaign," saying "while Oracle describes itself as the biggest data broker on the planet, we're focused on keeping consumers' information safe and secure."
As always. Not that i am really a fan of Google.
To be fair.. it makes a change from Oracle suing their customers and partners.
Now instead of Oracle paying the lawyers, it's the taxpayers that will do so.
Now, if we could only make Google a taxpayer...
~$20B of taxes paid in from 2017-2019.
Source: Alphabet 10Q [sec.gov], see "Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds".
If this were game of thrones, Oracle would be littlefinger.
I don't even know how to feel about this. Who am I supposed to root for here? One evil company wasting money on scummy lawyers and politicians to make another evil company suffer. If it wasn't making lawyers richer, there'd be no downside to this.
Neither. Root for them both clipping each other's wings.
The DOJ doesn't even understand the Internet, let alone how it works and how invasive "free" services providers have become. Sadly, in the vacuum of public policy, only civil litigation ends up being a barrier against corporate over-reach.
Tech has evolved far past the ability for government to shape or control it, let alone understand it. We don't vote-in politicians or appoint FCC or NTIA staff based on their tech skills, rather, we vote them to support hazy money-driven agendas.
If anti-trust litigation sp
I don't even know how to feel about this. Who am I supposed to root for here? One evil company wasting money on scummy lawyers and politicians to make another evil company suffer. If it wasn't making lawyers richer, there'd be no downside to this.
well Oracle is trying to get the government to spend tax dollars to fight Google so it doesn't have to spend its own money to attack Google in their on going war so I would say they are worse.
greenfruitsalad plaintively inquired:
I don't even know how to feel about this. Who am I supposed to root for here?
Whenever Oracle is involved, root for the other guy
Whenever Oracle is involved, root for the other guy...
I'm sorry to inform you that you need a license from Oracle to root for the other guy...
And this can backfire badly making Oracle next in line for antitrust attacks.
Maybe Demolition Man was partially right, it wasn't a war among the fast food franchises that was coming but a more sinister large corporation war. The question is which corporation that will survive and become Big Brother.
Does Google sell consumer information? I thought that Google merely used the information internally. At least, that's what Google claims.
I have a hard time agreeing that the worst thing about Google is that it shows you what you want to see.
I'd say rather that the worst thing about our society is that people are too fucking dumb to look for evidence against their positions. When I go looking for facts with Google, I find them. If you search both for your position and its counterpoint, then you get the whole argument.
This is literally no different from print media. Newspapers, for example, have always displayed bias. And if you wanted both si
Can't say it's unexpected that Oracle does something evil towards another company.
Can't say I'm not surprised that Oracle did something good that benefits people.
One
Rich
Asshole
Called
Larry
Ellison
Also: "Oracle is the #1 law firm in Silicon Valley. Strangely, they seem to have a software side business" [ycombinator.com]
Right, "One Rich Asshole" vs "The Don't be Evil has Left the Building".
Also: "Oracle is the #1 law firm in Silicon Valley. Strangely, they seem to have a software side business"
Oracle laid off or fired all of their engineers and programmers over the last three years or so.
They have no software side business.
Oracle is the largest silicon valley law firm which has outsourced their software side business to India so they don't have to bother with anything so far away from their core business focus.
They've switched from a tech company to a law firm.
Hopefully the rest of the world realises this and stops paying the Larry tax
Hopefully the rest of the world realises this and stops paying the Larry tax
Which Larry? You need to speciify, they're both run by Larrys.
> they're both run by Larrys.
in that case:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
with a rusty poker. But especially Oracle. Oh, and especially Google. May they both spend the remainder of their grasping disingenuous corporate lives being run by lawyers.
The general public can only benefit from this activity. Legislators are not bright enough to figure out what the tech snoopers are doing, and it is a good thing that Oracle is explaining it to them. Maybe they will take some useful action as a result. Oracle's motives are another matter entirely, but I really don't care about them in this case.
That we literally have the best government that money can buy....