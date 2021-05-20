Computer Coding Could Count For Foreign Language Credit Under Bill (mercurynews.com) 115
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Mercury News: Instead of learning a foreign language, Michigan students could take computer coding classes to replace the high school graduation requirement, under a bill that passed the state House Tuesday. Currently, the Michigan Merit Curriculum, which dictates the state's academic standards for graduation, requires students to take two world language credits to receive a high school diploma. Before the bill passed a vote, bill sponsor Rep. Greg VanWoerkom spoke about the value of coding in Michigan's prominent auto and tech industries, as well as it being a good alternative for those kids who struggle with traditional language classes.
"Besides being a hard skill, that employers actually want, coding. helps build soft skills. Coding promotes the use of logic, reasoning, problem solving and creativity," the Norton Shores Republican said. "Any professional coder will tell you that to be fluent in coding takes years of practice and a deep understanding of the language." In opposition to the bill, Rep Padma Kuppa said though she understands the importance of adding more technology education to curriculums, having had a career as a mechanical engineer, coding is not a foreign language. Students need both computer and tech skills and foreign language skills. "As technology helps the world become more interconnected, our ability to understand and work with others on technical projects around the globe is not only related to the ability to code, but to understand one another," the Troy Democrat said.
"Besides being a hard skill, that employers actually want, coding. helps build soft skills. Coding promotes the use of logic, reasoning, problem solving and creativity," the Norton Shores Republican said. "Any professional coder will tell you that to be fluent in coding takes years of practice and a deep understanding of the language." In opposition to the bill, Rep Padma Kuppa said though she understands the importance of adding more technology education to curriculums, having had a career as a mechanical engineer, coding is not a foreign language. Students need both computer and tech skills and foreign language skills. "As technology helps the world become more interconnected, our ability to understand and work with others on technical projects around the globe is not only related to the ability to code, but to understand one another," the Troy Democrat said.
I had a teacher in high school (Score:1)
who kept bragging about how she got away with claiming FORTRAN was a foreign language to meet her language requirement in grad school.
We all thought it was funny.
Re: (Score:1)
The college course I took in 1978 that counted as a foreign language course was a course using FORTRAN and FOCAL (a BASIC-like timesharing language that ran on the PDP-8).
Re: (Score:2)
I graduated high school in 1993 and Pascal satisfied my foreign language requirement.
We also had a smoking area. For the students. And administrators kindly requested that we leave our rifles in our cars during hunting season.
Different times.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Lol. Whenever I see someone in public wearing camo, it reminds me of one of my favorite Far Side cartoons [pinimg.com].
Re: (Score:2)
who kept bragging about how she got away with claiming FORTRAN was a foreign language to meet her language requirement in grad school.
We all thought it was funny.
FORTRAN was my language requirement for my Physics BS in the 80's. Couldn't count the Pascal CS sequence because it was being used for my minor, but an extra FORTRAN course: great! Was really glad of it too, as in grad school I needed FORTRAN for all my data analysis, so way useful. Plus, foreign languages kill my GPA, so were better done off the transcript.
I'll have more sympathy for the people on the humanities side of this argument once it becomes as socially unacceptable to brag "I'm not good at math
Why not? (Score:5, Insightful)
As having both learned a foreign language and multiple programming languages, programming in some respect actually feels a bit like a foreign language, even though in truth it's based on English. There comes a point where you have an intuitive sense of being able to describe what it is you want the computer to do, though I would only count systems level languages (i.e. Rust or C) as being sufficient as they require you to think more about the underlying mechanisms, kind of like how foreign languages make you think more about the underlying structure of language itself.
Because it's not (Score:5, Insightful)
Programming is math and/or instructions. Language is communication. There's a wide gulf between the two.
This is just tech companies trying to drive down wages. Computer programmers are some of the few who are still paid OK with decent benefits. That cannot stand.
Re: (Score:1)
Programming languages are communication. It is the codification of procedures into a language other humans can understand and manipulate. Mathematics is another discipline that uses symbolic languages.
Re: (Score:2)
Ultimately all for a machine. That constrains it to a great degree. Geeks complain about dumbing down. Well this is communications dumbed down to the level of a machine, not up to the level of a human.
Re: (Score:1)
No more so than a recipe is just for a power mixer or an oven.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> Ultimately all for a machine. That constrains it to a great degree. Geeks complain about dumbing down. Well this is communications dumbed down to the level of a machine, not up to the level of a human.
"Programs must be written for people to read, and only incidentally for machines to execute."
- Harold Abelson, Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs, 1984
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is what coding language to choose. They are all illogical based upon the passing whims of the coders who created them. None are proper sound and logically derivatives of english language and grammar combined with mathematics. All hodge podge and that will do but we absolutely need to lock our coding language in because PROFITS, PROFITS, PROFITS.
Before you can do coding as a language a proper new coding language needs to be created, that properly and logically reflects an extrapolation of English
Re:Because it's not (Score:5, Interesting)
In a broad sense yes, they're both forms of communication. In terms of spheres of utility, they are entirely disjoint.
The people who push this kind of thing are very interested in supplying industry with competent workers, and that is certainly one thing you want education to do. But those people are noticeably less keen on aspects of education which give students access to ideas and the tools to express their own ideas.
If you look at the curriculum of the schools where the economic elite of this country send their children, they are having *none* of this replacing languages with code monkey vocational training nonsense. Just for kicks I looked at a local prep school's curriculum, and in addition to four year course offerings in all the usual European languages, they offer four years of courses in Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Ancient Greek and Latin. I'm sure they learn programming somewhere, but their CS courses look like this:
This course introduces students to algorithms and algorithmic thinking through the lens of social and public policy. Students explore the impact of algorithms and software on privacy, censorship...
It's clear they're preparing students for different roles in life.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
This is just tech companies trying to drive down wages.
... or it's idiot politicians being idiot politicians. They'd like to help prepare America to compete---they just have a poor understanding of what's needed for that to happen.
But I agree that these skills are completely different and legislation like is a terrible idea. At least there's some opposition that has an understanding of the problem.
Re: (Score:3)
How do other countries prepare students to compete? They require them to be fluent in English. How do we do this in America? We tell the students that foreign languages are dumb and that if we just wait long enough that everyone will speak English eventually anyway. It's the "why try harder?" approach.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
This is just tech companies trying to drive down wages. Computer programmers are some of the few who are still paid OK with decent benefits. That cannot stand.
While off topic, your comment implies that the supply of humans has grown to the point where we don't know what thing of value to demand from them, that is to say, human life is of little value. To directly tie this back to the topic, it seems that as we compress the overall # of languages on earth, the value of knowing additional languages will also become of less value. France is trying to retain a monopoly/home country advantage by keeping French relevant, but most have succumbed to English dominance ove
Re: (Score:2)
We are quite overpopulated and I'm fairly sure if everyone without a degree (this includes me) died, the species would probably be better off once they got past the trauma of losing so many people.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, a computer language only has ~30 vocabulary words. A human language has a bountifully high number of words. And is ultimately more expressive.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That said, I imagine that the idea that a function is like a word might be more plausible in languages (German is always the first example that leaps to mind, there are a bunch of others) wh
Re: Because it's not (Score:2)
Re:Why not? (Score:5, Insightful)
From the counter-point: Why? The purpose of a foreign language requirement has two parts - first, learn another language so that you can talk to other people (real people not computer ai sims) from other countries; and second, it is a very long and very laborious process which forces you to train your brain. Whereas computer languages are DAMN SIMPLE! Even the most complex computer language is simpler than Esperanto, the simplest spoken language. You can learn to program in one semester in college, or much faster on your own, whereas 4 years of a natural language in college leaves you able to speak it badly but still need many years to be fluent. And four years of high school language leaves you barely able to speak the language as a tourist, where as four years of programming (without computer science) and you can do well.
Allowing a computer language as a substitute for a foreign language is essentially dumbing down the curriculum! This is not much better than telling the guys on the football scholarships that figuring how to keep score will qualify for the mathematics requirement. What happened to the days when college was an instittute of higher learning, not just four more years of baby sitting or four years of technical trade school? If you just want to learn how to program, then go do a damned trade school where you learn one thing only and can leave and get a job without actually getting an education. America is already dumb enough, let's not try and see if we can get any lower.
Re:Why not? (Score:5, Insightful)
Learning a foreign language helps you realize that foreigners are also people. We need more of that in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you sure? Because it often seems like just voting for "the other one", of two rich old white dudes, is enough to disqualify you from being seen as human by some people, no matter what language you speak.
Re: (Score:2)
is enough to disqualify you from being seen as human by some people
Most of these people who disqualify are people who don't speak two languages.
Re: (Score:1)
Whereas computer languages are DAMN SIMPLE!
Bullshit. How many articles on here do people go on about the complexities of this language or that? How you can't use one set of rules from one language in another. How if you use a character in one language it's either not usable in another, or has a completely different meaning. And these are people who are supposedly programmers complaining about the complexities.
You can learn to program in one semester in college
You might be able to learn part of a computer
Re: Why not? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In 1978 (Score:2)
In 1978 I went to a college where a computer programming course fulfilled a foreign language requirement.
Re: (Score:3)
DeVry?
In the sixties at U of Michigan... (Score:4, Interesting)
In 1978 I went to a college where a computer programming course fulfilled a foreign language requirement.
Speaking of Michigan... In the sixties, at the University of Michigan, I transferred from the computer specialization of the electrical engineering degree program (in the Engineering school) to the computer science degree program (in the Math department of the school of Literature, Science, and the Arts (LS&A).
This meant I had to pass a language course to get the degree. Oops!
I asked hopefully if they'd accept a computer language for the requirement. Nope. Had to be a natural language, as part of the intent was to also teach about another culture, helping to make the student "well rounded".
(i.e. not pointed in any direction).
Word Thinking (Score:5, Insightful)
These people are confused because the word 'language' is overloaded.
"Word-thinking" is common among monolingual individuals. Learning additional human languages teaches the student how to think a
in a superset of his native language.
Free Software -> Software Libre? Software Gratis?
Computer programming teaches you how to think methodically which is another critical skill. Stacking programming languages helps, again, develop superset thinking in this domain.
Computer languages are also vastly smaller, regular, quite limited, and thus easier. I can get around in about thirty computer languages, but only five natural languages. And lest anybody think they're equivalent, they can try their hand at natural language processing.
Re: (Score:2)
Computers communicate in binary. People communicate in philosophy.
Re: (Score:1)
People communicate about computer procedures in symbolic languages.
Or are you a write-only coder who uses only single letter variable names and never adds comments?
Re: Word Thinking (Score:1)
If it was hard to write, it should be hard to read.
That includes the computer.
Re:Word Thinking (Score:4, Funny)
You clearly have not read War And Peace in the original COBOL!
Re: (Score:2)
Can you fill out your tax forms? Congratulations, you fullfill our college's mathematics requirement! Can you read that last sentence? Congratulations, you are now prepared for a life wondering why all the good grunt jobs are going overseas.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Learning a new language after childhood takes quite a few years actually. Teaching kids foreign languages in high school is actually part of the problem. Foreign language education should begin in the very earliest years.
Then you could teach them coding in HS instead of foreign language!
Re: Word Thinking (Score:2)
Not the same (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't get me wrong; coding is a great skill. It can help people to learn logical thinking and how to break problems down into steps to solve sometimes complicated looking problems. But coding is not a replacement for foreign language working.
I've been out of high school for over a decade now and I've had plenty of time to reflect on the required 2 classes of French I had to take. I forgot nearly all that I learned and instead replaced it with Japanese in college but learning French (or any foreign language) did expand my horizon in some ways. In particular, I learned what conjugating is -- sure a class lesson in English probably could have taught me this but it didn't click with me until I started doing it in French. I also learned that our languages, English in particular, are very pragmatic [wikipedia.org]. Things like idioms don't make any sense when translated literally and there is often a lot of meta-sensitive information included in the words and phrases we use (ie: I don't have a concrete example, but there are many words with near identical meanings but you would choose one over the other because the other word has a negative sentiment usually attached to it). Also learning that many languages can toss out a lot of information (ie: the subject of a sentence) and rely on the listener to fill in context was kind of eye opening -- I didn't experience this till Japanese, but I've heard Spanish does it too.
Some of these things I learned over my many years of learning Japanese, but other people could pick up a few of these things in their language classes. Will a programming language teach/show you any of this? No, absolutely not. Is it important to discover these kind of things in the grand scheme of things? Probably not, but it has definitely made me more sympathetic towards non-native English speakers when they struggle with our mongrel-bastard of a language.
I know there is a philosophy of thought held by some educators, where school isn't meant to be 100% a "jobs training" program but is also meant to expand/expose students to new ideas and build better and more rounded people. For most Americans, being made to learn a second language checks that box.
Personally, I know my high school self would have preferred to have dropedp the second language since I was already learning Japanese on the side and was taking "Computer Programming" classes as well. I do find it tiring though that school districts are still trying to treat coding as if its something you need to know or you'll fail in life. They'd be better served requiring 1-2 classes of some job skill like carpentry, car mechanics, welding, plumping, electrical, etc; since most people aren't ever exposed to the possibility of going into blue collar work.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe learn a programming language AND French AND carpentry?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Someone that is going on to university to learn computer science or software engineering would be better served in learning a foreign language in high school. Where I went to university the computer science and software engineering programs were both accredited by some place or another. To get that stamp of approval for the course plans all students had to know a foreign language. Learning programming with a high school level of math is nearly worthless. It' might help in some familiarity with a command
Re: (Score:2)
We're currently in a dumbing down phase in American culture. We no longer strive to create great citizens for the future. Instead it's all about can they get that entry job easily, and can they hold that entry level job until they retire? As for Civics classes, we teach them to vote for the orange guy and that the black book with the cross on it has all the other answers they'll need, so why waste time on other things? Look, only elitists are smart, and we don't want our kids to group up to be elitists
Re: Not the same (Score:2)
Chinese should be mandatory. (Score:1)
That'll help reduce the irrational anti-china attitudes in the USA.
If course, you'd best start with those at the top of government...
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously though, English is a major part of Chinese education, and English speaking countries will keep losing competitive advantage if they don't reciprocate.
Re: (Score:3)
It would be suicidally irrational not to be anti-those who seek to destroy you. It would be insane not to oppose a Communist Dictatorship with an eye on global domination. It wo
Include officialese and legalese too. (Score:3)
BTW is it at all possible to clean up the law some sort of pseudo code like language to clearly define the scope of operators like or/and and their arguments they apply over
...
Re: (Score:2)
My company decided to patent some work I had done. When the lawyer came back with the paperwork describing my "invention" I could hardly recognize it.
Happened to me, too. Nevertheless we applied for twelve where I was inventor or co-inventor and got eight of 'em.
... it did not even resemble any English I knew. And I was raised on the diet of 19th century grammar book Wren and Martin
Leagalese is all about "What did the word mean when they passed the law?" and "What did the word mean when a decision in a pre
Re: (Score:2)
A little of it is foreign. But most of it is just archaic, from a long sampling of history.
Legalese, that is. Bureaucratese is a technical dialect (incorporating some legalese), full of subject-specific well-defined terms, just as many other fields (engineering, medicine,
...) have. The terms are often distinct from the equivalent in the common dialects to flag that they have the special, or at least carefully defined field-specific, meaning.
You'll notice that the grammars and constructions are pretty muc
Not the same (Score:2, Flamebait)
Computer languages are all English.
Americans will do anything to avoid learning a foreign language.
Re: (Score:2)
If we wait long enough, everyone will speak our language! This worked out great for the Latin, there are Latin people everywhere!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Noooooooooo (Score:1)
This is good (Score:2)
This is a good thing, because attempting to learn a language after you are 6 years old is way too late. Anything to get rid of that awful idea is a good thing.
Re: (Score:2)
I started learning French at 11 after my family moved to Canada. I don't live in a French area, but I think I could get by if I had to.
Plenty of people learn other languages after age 6, even as adults.
Re: This is good (Score:3)
Make it gender specific (Score:1)
Allow girls to use "coding" as a foreign language.
Require boys to take Spanish
Both will be useful in the future but in different ways
Different skill sets between human and computers (Score:4, Interesting)
Computer languages do teach logic and reasoning. Computer languages can even teach us something about human languages, like how someone should use and interpret certain logical constructs in a sentence. Knowing a different human language, especially one with some shared history, can teach you things about your own language. It can help interpret "borrowed words" in your own language.
One thing a foreign language can teach someone is that gender is not sex. Gender is a linguistic construct to inform the speaker/reader something about a person or item. Sex is an immutable characteristic of a person or animal. One can learn that using they/them for a single person is nonsense. Words mean things and "they" implies multiple people. There is no word "Latinx", that is putting an English construct of gender onto another language. Spanish uses "Latino" for the masculine or neuter gender, and "Latina" for the feminine gender. Are we supposed to impose English standards onto foreign peoples? Isn't that just colonialism all over again?
People can learn that place names came from somewhere. "Arizona" means a dry place. "Colorado" is a colorful place. Cities all over the USA have names from Spanish and French and that can inform people on our own history. Learning a foreign language means learning foreign literature, history, and culture. Foreign places won't seem so foreign, and by learning how other cultures act it can show us something about our our culture by the comparison. Things like how they/them for a single person is nonsense.
Does learning a computer language teach such things? No. Maybe that's why educators might prefer students learn to code than get some insight on history, culture, and literature. It's easier to teach children more nonsense if they don't have a wider view of humanity and history.
Re: Different skill sets between human and compute (Score:2)
One thing a foreign language can teach someone is that gender is not sex. Gender is a linguistic construct to inform the speaker/reader something about a person or item. Sex is an immutable characteristic of a person or animal. One can learn that using they/them for a single person is nonsense. Words mean things and "they" implies multiple people. There is no word "Latinx", that is putting an English construct of gender onto another language. Spanish uses "Latino" for the masculine or neuter gender, and "Latina" for the feminine gender. Are we supposed to impose English standards onto foreign peoples? Isn't that just colonialism all over again?
I really don't know which thing you just wrote is dumber, that learning a
Re: Different skill sets between human and comput (Score:2)
a foreign language teaches you anything about immutable characteristics other than everything is a matter of perspective because words don't always directly translate, duh, or that "latinx" is somehow an English construct, because we have a monopoly on creative misspellings, or the other dumb shit you said, which I've already forgot.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One thing a foreign language can teach someone is that gender is not sex.
I speak Spanish fluently and I sure didn't learn that from Spanish. "Gender" in linguistics is a different concept than gender of people.
Re: (Score:2)
Gender is a linguistic term, sex is a biological term. People confuse the two because both use male/masculine and female/feminine.
Males are most often masculine, and that's where the idea of gender and sex became equated with each other. The same goes for female and feminine. A female can be womanly, indicating one has shown feminine qualities, and generally those of an adult female or a "woman". A male cannot be womanly because a male cannot become a woman. A male can be womanish, acting feminine and
Re: (Score:2)
A car might have "masculine lines and features" but not male ones, because a car is inanimate. A piece of furniture may have "feminine color and scent" but not female ones, because furniture is inanimate. Gender gets confuse with sex in the English language often
In Spanish, a piece of furniture can be at the same time "un asiento" which is masculine and "una silla" which is feminine. Or sometimes you just say "el aguila" even though the word "aguila" is feminine, just because it rolls of the tongue better to use 'el'
Re: Different skill sets between human and compute (Score:3)
Things like how they/them for a single person is nonsense.
What I can't get off my mind is what level of education does a person need to be stuck at to think a thing like this. Less than eight grade right? Eight grade, but lots of alcohol consumption?
You're talking to strangers on the internet and you can't figure out singular they, huh? I noticed you used person instead of man or woman, is that because it's easier to type? If a man or woman got your gender wrong, would you correct him or her, or do you let him or her slide because he or she doesn't know your i
Re: (Score:2)
Words mean things. If we can't agree on what words mean then we are in a Tower of Babel.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree in principal, but the gender-agnostic singular "they" has been used for centuries. Outside of misguided grammar pedants, it's a perfectly fine word to use that way. I use it all the time with no problems, especially as a pronoun for collective nouns and proper names, e.g. when referring to companies and contractors.
Re: (Score:2)
The tower of babel was being built by people who all spoke the same language though.
Re: (Score:2)
Up until fifty or sixty years ago, American English was like most languages that inflect pronouns for gender, in that the masculine was used as the default when sex was unknown or you were talking about a mixed-sex group. Then some angry, Marxist misandrists took a que from Orwell and started attacking our shared language for their own political benefit, and for some damn fool reas
In other news, (Score:4, Funny)
Ketchup is a vegetable and reading circuit diagrams is the same as learning Shakespeare.
Re: (Score:2)
Shakespeare is in English.
Re: (Score:2)
It's also in German.
Re: (Score:1)
uhm no. (Score:3)
thats like saying you should learn enough french to write an instruction manual and then you "know french".
its like saying that "english class" is only for learning enough english to write the instructions on how to repair a refrigerator.
when you study a human language, properly, you are also studying culture, history, linguistics, grammar, social interaction, psychology, geography, and many other things - you will pick these things up even if you are just trying to learn a pop song. learning that some other country has 5 levels of formality and you cannot mess them up - that is a profound experience and teaches you something about humanity. learning that some languages have multiple genders or different concepts of time. that is learning a language. the final level of human language study is to study the human condition itself through a different world view than the one you grew up in.
when you "study" a computer language, you are usually studying syntax and basic scientific method (does this work, why not, will this work, why not, repeat ad infinitum), mmmaybe you study organization like with object oriented programming - which of course is being replaced in many domains by lesser-obect languages like Go. because most computer languages are basically the same. there is no 'computer condition' that you learn about after years of comprehending the powerpc processor altivec instructions or whatever. if you go on rosetta code and look up an algorithm , no one implementation is radically different from another. they don't even use different character sets - almost everyone is still using a base of ascii.
there might be an art to being an expert in a specific computer language, like the obfuscated c contest or code golfing, but even that is much closer to something like drawing, painting, music, or sculpture (actually probably closest to kinetic sculpture) than it is to human language study. but none of those should count as foreign language study - and they don't.
designing a user interface - now you are getting closer to the same ballpark. but not really.
redefining education for corporate convenience (Score:5, Insightful)
Education had a different meaning in the Greco-Roman days and the Renaissance. Higher learning was aimed at literature, philosophy, language, the arts, and the beginnings of science including medicine, astronomy, physics, etc. Every educated person was familiar with several languages and understood the economic and political situation in nearby countries. Shakespere's work shows that even common people had a general awareness of the world.
Today, education means job training. No philosophy, art, music, or deep exploration into economics, geography (how many high school grads can find their location on a map or name their local/national representatives?), etc. We exist to serve the corporate overlords.
One might say that there is no need to understand a language other than English in the time of the internet. Others might say that such ignorance imposes a cultural poverty. Music, for instance, not only embiggens the soul but it greatly improves your proficiency with mathematics and logic. An education without music, the arts, history, social understanding
... is severely lacking.
Re: (Score:2)
Today, education means job training. No philosophy, art, music, or deep exploration into economics, geography We exist to serve the corporate overlords.
That is really sad.
Re: (Score:2)
No philosophy, art, music, or deep exploration into economics, geography (how many high school grads can find their location on a map or name their local/national representatives?), etc.
Technology has shaped us. From GPS and Maps answering the "where am I" to an always on answering machine called Google search, and even calculators alleviating the need to count on our fingers and toes, as well as word processors that count our words, and correct our spelling and grammar.
Far as learning a language there's several benefits. It opens one up to literature and ideas not in our own society. That scientific paper only published in Chinese, or ideas expressed in other languages that have no counte
UCLA in the late 70s (Score:1)
Been there done that (Score:2)
No (Score:2)
The joke "what do you call someone who only knows one language" "an American" should be a point of shame. We have several states bordering a Spanish speaking country, two bordering a French speaking province, but most importantly within the US itself is an entire territory with 3M+ Spanish speakers. I've half-assedly "learned" both in US schools and can at least read signs and follow simple directions given in both languages. "Learn to code" is not even remotely an appropriate substitution.
Re: (Score:2)
People who live in a region where multiple languages are known but they only know one can have causes rooted in segregation and discrimination. In the early 1600s the English banned Gaelic in an attempt to erase the language along with the culture associated with them. Linguistic genocide is very real, and can have terrifying effects on our knowledge of history, and as you have proven the perception of others unto others.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/voices/mu... [bbc.co.uk]
https://www.optilingo.com/blog... [optilingo.com]
Hello world! (Score:2)
The main arg is for i && count as 1 variable without exception.
Hmmm somehow I don't see this being useful for communicating with humans.
Foreign Languages should count for CS (Score:1)
Americans learn foreign languages? (Score:2)
The biggest surprise from this post was to learn that Americans were required to learn foreign languages...
Joking aside, computer languages are (supposed to be) a very strict and unambiguous notation to tell a computer exactly what to do, while human languages are full of ambiguity and nuances - which just quite well in everyday life to express the fullness of the human experience with a limited set of symbols - let alone poetry.
I have used at least 3 languages regularly while growing up, and now work in
Re: (Score:2)
* And there's a fourth language = And there's a 5th language
* etc.
I see from another article even the little alcohol I drank might have damaged my brain.
The international language of Java... (Score:2)
Idiocy (Score:2)
A lot of colleges have done this. The idea of a language requirement isn't to just have a language requirement, it's to be able to understand literature written by humans in another language. That's not code. In fact, code is incredibly hard to understand if it has no comments and meaningless names, which is equivalent to comments and names in a foreign natural language that you don't understand. The only purpose of this is to graduate more idiots.
Programming != Language (Score:2)
But hey, if you fluent in FORTRAN, I guess you'll be able to pick up French really easy. Moron.
Not the same thing (Score:2)
Not at all the same thing, says the person who just barely graduated high school French.
By the same token. (Score:2)
How about letting students play Starcraft instead of attending physical education class because it's Esports.
Re: (Score:2)
The real question is — or should be — why does the government decide college curriculum in the first place?
This is about high school curriculum.